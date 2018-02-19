Back to learning campaign launched in Kapoeta

The 2018 back to learning initiative has been launched in Kapoeta state.

This year’s campaign aims to provide 500,000 children and adolescents with access to age-appropriate learning opportunities.

The initiative include 300,000 children retained from 2017 and 200,000 children currently out of school.

It will also train 4,000 teachers, including 1,750 Early Childhood Development care-givers on pedagogy and teaching methods, psychosocial support and conflict-sensitive education.

The campaign this year is under the theme ‘Inclusive and Equitable Access to Quality Education for Peace and Sustainable Development’.

The minister of education in Kapoeta State, Cypriano Peter, said the campaign was first launch in the area to mobilize the local communities on the importance of education.

“The choice of the national ministry to conduct the campaign in Kapoeta was in place because our community here, as you know their culture, they are agro-pastoralist community. So they don’t know the importance of education,” he said.

Cypriano Peter said in Kapoeta, there are nearly 90,000 pupils in different schools, and over 2,500 students enrolled in the secondary levels.

He added that the state has 95 primary schools and 7 secondary schools.

The UNICEF and partners say this year’s back to learning campaign requires 47.5 million US dollars.

The funds will be used to provide learning facilities and education materials to newly enrolled children in schools and to enroll new students out of school for other reasons, among others.