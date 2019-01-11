Leader of Gogrial notorious gangsters gunned down in Tonj

Officials in Gogrial say the ring leader of a group of armed gangsters causing insecurity in the state has been killed.

According to the state officials, the man identified as Thiang Malok Thiep was the leader of notorious gangsters responsible for many deaths in Gogrial and Tonj states.

The state minister of information in Gogrial, Edward Yier told Eye Radio that the suspect was killed in Tonj after he shot at people who tried to arrest him, killing one person.

“The chief took the gun and shot Deng Thiep in the arm and again tried to shoot Thiang but the bullet could not hit him where used his mind by removing one bullet from the magazine and again shoot at him in the leg, Thiang fall down, he was killed and that is the whole story.”

Thiang Malok Thiep, the ring leader of armed gangsters and his crew, who were allegedly well-armed, was trying to buy food items from Romic village when the community there reported them to members of the organized forces.

The minister said the notorious gang’s leader was said to have shot at some members of the organized forces who were trying to inquire where they came from.

Gogrial authorities said Thiang was accused of fueling the inter-communal clashes between the Apuk and Aguok which left dozens dead in April Last year.

“Nobody that can be happy when you hear that person is dead, but all in all Thiang was the cause of these messes in Gogrial State.”

According to the minister of information in Gogrial state, armed gangsters ring leader has been hiding since then.

Edward Yier said Gogrial authorities have pardoned the followers of the slain ring leader and called on those loyal to him to return home.