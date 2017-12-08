Lawyers rubbish Bona Malual’s statement

A group of lawyers from Abyei Area have rubbished statement made by veteran politician Bona Malual about the disputed region.

On Monday, Malual, the Rapporteur of National Dialogue told a press conference in Khartoum that Abyei is part of Sudan.

He argued that any South Sudanese demanding Abyei to part of South Sudan is wrong.

“The fact is that Abyei is in the north, according to January 1, 1956, boundary. So who in South Sudan says Abyei is a problem between the north and South Sudan?” he asked.

“If there is a South Sudanese demanding for Abyei, he is wrong.”

However, the chair of the Abyei Lawyers’ Network for Final Status, Monyluak Kuol, said Bona Malual’s remarks are bias and baseless.

“It does not help South Sudan in any way. I think these statements are biased and baseless, and will not affect any efforts to resolve the Abyei issue,” he said.

Monylual said such statement is irresponsible of the veteran political figure who is the Rapporteur of the National Dialogue Committee.

“For us, we feel that his statement is selfish. Maybe the statement carries some personal interests or friendships and personal relationships with some Sudanese politicians,” he lamented.

According to the transitional constitution, Abyei is part of South Sudan.

But the region is being managed by a joint oversight committee between South Sudan and Sudan after the parties failed to find a solution following the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

In October 2015, citizens of the region held a referendum without the participation of both countries, and nearly 95% voted in favor of joining South Sudan.

But both countries did not recognize the result of the referendum.