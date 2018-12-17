Lawyer urges Buma & Jonglei states to punish child abductors

A lawyer has called on both Buma and Jonglei states’ authorities to create mechanisms that can hold the suspects of child abductions accountable.

This call comes amid recurrent children abductions for the past years in the former Jonglei state.

The chairman of the board of directors for Christian agency for Peace and Development, Anuol Deng told Eye Radio that there is a need for authorities in the affected areas to devise means of punishing child abductors so as to end the practice.

“If someone abducts a child and then law enforcement agencies traced and found that child, the person that abducts the child and the person to whom that the child is sold to should be both held accountable and put to jail where they belong and the innocent to go free.”

Mr. Deng stressed that there is a disconnect between authorities who sign community peace resolutions and the armed youth who violate them.

“We have a disconnect here between cultural practices versus the law, versus the modern way of doing things in the state and then the national way of doing things.”

He emphasized that child abduction is a serious criminal offense in South Sudan’s penal code, which is punishable by either life imprisonment or death.

The 2008 Child Act provides for the promotion and protection of the rights of children, including protection from labor, degrading treatment, abuse, marriage, among others.