Lawyer presents Dong-Aggrey case to rights commission

A lawyer says he has petitioned the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights over illegal extradition and detention of two South Sudanese men.

These are human rights lawyer Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idris.

According to Amnesty International, the men were disappeared in Kenya on the 23rd and 24th of January 2017 respectively and taken to a detention facility in Juba.

The circumstances surrounding their detention is not clear.

Lawyer Wani Santino argues that, being a refugee, lawyer Dong Samuel is protected by the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

Besides, he says, there is no extradition agreement between Kenya and South Sudan.

“Somebody who has a refuge [status] is protected by African chatter and by the United Nations on the right of refugees of 1951,” Mr. Wani told Eye Radio.

“I’m just urging the government of South Sudan…to release lawyer Samuel Dong Luka and then his colleague Aggrey.

“If at all they have done anything wrong, the government has to take them to court but not to detain them”.

The The Gambia-based African Commission on Human and People’s Right has three broad areas of responsibility, including promoting human and peoples’ rights; and protecting human and peoples’ rights.

Wani expressed hope that the Commission will look into the matter.