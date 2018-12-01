Lawmakers to under go HIV testing to set examples

Members of the transitional legislative assembly and the council of states are expected to undergo an optional HIV/AIDS testing next week in an attempt to encourage citizens to know their HIV status, according to the TNLA spokesperson, Paul Yoane.

He said the committee of health and HIV/AIDS, and the UN-AIDS will organize a workshop for the lawmakers on Tuesday where they will be asked to be tested.

“Probably after that workshop, then people are going to be tested and I’m looking forward that people should not avoid it,” he told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

This is part of leading by example because the lawmakers are people’s representatives.

It is also in an effort to help the MPs disseminate information about the disease in their respective constituencies as they are expected to go on recess soon.

“… because knowing your health status is good, because if anything happens – God forbids, you are able to know your health status and get the necessary medication.”

HIV/AIDS is transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse, sharing sharp objects with an infected person and from an infected mother to a child.

Its treatment involves taking medicines that slow the progression of the virus in one’s body.

The HIV/AIDS prevalence in South Sudan was estimated at 2.4% in 2017, showing a 0.3% reduction as compared to 2016.