Lawmaker urges colleagues to promote grassroots peace

A member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has encouraged his fellow MPs to promote peace at grassroots.

The revitalized peace is expected to end the 5-year civil war which has reportedly caused nearly 400,000 deaths.

Reports also suggest that the conflict also triggered ethnic animosity across the country.

Hon. Majok Dut Muorwel, who represents Tonj East in the TNLA said, Wednesday, the representatives of the people have the duty to encourage their constituents to pursue peaceful means of ending disputes.

“Violence will not take us anywhere and so you if you are violent today, you will be met with violence tomorrow. So why don’t we sit down and talk, it’s only through understanding that is where we can achieve a lasting peace.”

Honorable Muorwel called on the lawmaker to prioritized service delivery to the needy citizens and rise above their greed for power.

“Stop all these nonsenses of vying for power and get down and do the needy by delivering to those poor people, we will be more honorable than the position we are in.”

Apparently, preparations to hold regional conferences on the national dialogue process that aim to promote peaceful co-existence among South Sudanese are underway.