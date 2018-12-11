‘Law enforcement agents letting us down’- women lawyers

The National Alliance of Women Lawyers has said the government is not taking seriously cases of gender based violence in the country.

Its acting executive director, Adhieu Malual, alleged that some perpetrators went free without being brought to justice.

She said that government institutions, particularly the law enforcement agencies were not doing enough to punish those who commit crimes against women and girls.

Last month, the medical charity, MSF, issued a report stating that 125 women were raped, beaten and brutalised in Rubkona County in Northern Liech.

It said the incident happened just within 10 days, a report the state government rejected.

In 2016 – a civil society group told Eye Radio that 27 women were raped by soldiers outside the UN camp in Jebel Kujur in Juba.

The End Impunity Organization said the women were raped on different occasions when they came out of the camp to look for food.

Last month – more than 2000 cases of Gender-based violence were reported to have occurred in 2017 alone.

The Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Awut Deng Achuil said 13 percent of these cases were rape.

This data was gathered from the Gender-Based Violence information management system that records cases of violence against women and girls upon reporting.

However, the National Alliance of Women Lawyers said some perpetrators were are punished as required by the transitional constitution.

“The law enforcement agencies are letting us down, because why would you release a perpetrator? What convince you to that point, ” Adhieu queried.

“If the law enforcement agencies of the government are the ones violating it, that means the government itself is a violator.”

Meanwhile, Malou Ayang, an advocate at the alliance called for establishment of women desks at every police station to address cases of gender based violence.

“If women are still fearing to deal with men, then there should be a desk at the police stations created.”

“This desk should be manned by women mostly such that there is that atmosphere of confidence between a woman and a woman dealing among themselves,” he suggested.

The advocates spoke to Eye Radio on Monday – on the human rights day today – which marked the end of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.