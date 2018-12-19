UN launches three year cooperation framework for S. Sudan

United Nations in South Sudan has launched 2019-2021 cooperation framework to help guide its activities in the country.



The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan says for the aspirations of the new UN Cooperation Framework to be successful, the peace process in the country needs to hold.

Alain Noudéhou made this remark during the launch of a three year agenda by UN agencies and partners in Juba yesterday.

The new document outlines the strategic objectives of the UN Development System in South Sudan, to support resilience and recovery efforts in the country as well as capacity and institution building.

According to the framework, UN agencies in cooperation with their partners will implement the key priority areas through initiatives such as peace building and strengthening governance, improving food security and recovering local economies, strengthening social services; and empowering women and youth.

In his remarks, Alain Noudéhou says the launch of the strategic document came at a moment of renewed hope in South Sudan with new opportunities.

He further emphasized that for the objectives of the framework to be successful, the peace process needs to hold and that the government needs to direct more investments in key areas of the new National Development Strategy.

The humanitarian coordinator added that, the implementation of the three year agenda will build on strong partnership and the existing collaboration with government partners, the NGOs community and with donors.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Finance – Goch Makuach described the launch of the UN Cooperation Framework as “timely” which he says is in line with recently launched National Development Strategy

He urged all partners to work together and find opportunities to begin the recovery process.