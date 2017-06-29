Latjor state governor says people are not interested to come back

People displaced by the war in Latjor State are not interested in returning to Nasir town despite security improvement, the governor has said.

Last week, Peter Gatkuoth traveled to Nasir town on a mission to inform the citizens on the on-going national dialogue.

In a Phone interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, Gatkuoth said he assured the communities of the presence of police in the state, urging them to return and continue with their normal life.

“Up to now there has been no indication of insecurity, our problem now is that we want to bring back communities to town but they are not actually coming as we expect, we just communicate with them and we assured them that we have brought the police to guarantee their security,” Gatkuoth said.

He said his government is persuading the citizens to return to Nasir town.

“Of crouse, they are willing only that they have no interest but we are communicating with them and whenever they come they stand right from the UNMISS and talk to our people,” he said.

Currently, Nasir town is under control of government forces, and also the seat of Latjor State government.

Since the outbreak of war in 2013, civilians are yet to return to the town.

According to 2008 Sudan’s National Census, the population in Nasir and the surrounding areas were over 200, 000 people inhabited the place.