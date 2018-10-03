Latjor governor orders relocation of all state institutions to Nasir

Latjor newly appointed cabinet has been tasked to immediately relocate all state institutions to the capital – Nasir, the state minister of information has said.

Governor Elijah Liech gave the order during the swearing-in ceremony for the new advisors, ministers, commissioners and the town Mayor in Juba on Monday.

According to the officials, Latjor State government has been running its activities from Juba since violence erupted in the area in 2013.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, the state minister of information – Gatkouth Bim Nyoak said the ministers have been given two weeks to leave Juba and return to Latjor State.

“The governor has actually made an order for immediate relocation of all the state institutions to Nasir – that is the capital of Latjor state. I think in less than two weeks we will leave Juba.”

The state officials who took an oath of office on Monday include six advisors, nine ministers, commissioners for the counties and a Mayor for Nasir Town.