Latjor gets cabinet 9 months after its creation

The Governor In Latjor has appointed his cabinet nine months after the state was created.

The delay has attributed to a power-sharing disagreement between the Opposition and the government.

Governor Peter Gatkuoth appointed nine ministers and four county commissioners on Monday.

The Ministers include Gatkuoth Bim Nyoak, Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, Peter Hoth Tuac, Minister of Information, and Daniel Kec Puoc Mar, Minister of Finance and Public Services among others.

The Commissioners include Abraham Tuektuek Kutey for Nasir County, Gatwech Reath, Ulang County Commissioner, and James Hoth Kun Kong, Thorow County Commissioner and others.

The commissioner of Thior County is yet to be named.