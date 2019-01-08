Latjor authorities deny soldiers prevented aircraft from taking off

Authorities in Latjor State have denied media reports that a chartered plane was detained by members of the organized forces in Nasir over the weekend.

On Saturday, over 100 soldiers reportedly prevented a plane from taking off from the area.

The caravan plane had ferried the body of a native politician identified as Choul Char who died last month while on treatment in the US.

They allegedly did this after they were refused to board the unnamed aircraft to Juba when they asked for assistance.

When contacted by Eye Radio on Monday, the state minister of Information Gathkuoth Bim Nyoak said the information is untrue.

Mr. Nyoak said the plan had failed to start due to a technical problem.

“When the burial was completed, the people that took the body to Nasir wanted to come back to Juba, but when the pilot tried to switch on the plane so that he takes off, he could not.”

“The plane purely had a technical issue and had no connection with the soldiers or whatever.”

According to Mr. Nyoak, the plane returned to Juba on Sunday after technicians sent from Juba fixed the problem.

“In fact in the evening [Sunday] the plane came back to Juba.”