S. Africa to hold state funeral for late Winnie Mandela

Late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of late South African icon, Nelson Mandela, will be given a state funeral, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday aged 81.

“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones,” the family said in a statement.

Late Madikizela was known as “mother of the nation” and had been admitted to hospital in January with a kidney infection, the South African new.com reported.

Her family said she “kept the memory of her imprisoned husband Nelson Mandela alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the struggle for justice in South Africa one it’s most recognizable faces.”

The late’s funeral will be held at Orlando Stadium, near her home in Soweto, on Saturday, 14 April, with an official memorial three days before, President Cyril Ramaphosa told media on Monday evening.

Winnie met Nelson Mandela in 1957 and they married a year later.

Their romance lasted 38 years that was largely spent apart, with Nelson imprisoned for 27 years, leaving Winnie to raise two daughters and keep his political dream alive.

In 1990 the world watched when Nelson Mandela finally walked out of prison — hand-in-hand with Winnie.

But they separated just two years later and divorced in 1996.

Winnie continued to build her own role as a tough, glamorous and outspoken black activist with a loyal grassroots following in the segregated townships.

She was born September 26, 1936, in the village of Mbongweni in what is now Eastern Cape.

Winnie completed university and became the first qualified social worker at Johannesburg’s Baragwanath Hospital.

It was her political awakening, especially her research work in Alexandra township on infant mortality, which found 10 deaths in every 1,000 births.