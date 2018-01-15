Landmines found in two schools in Lobonok

The United Nations’ Mine Action Services said it is conducting a survey in Lobonok County of Jubek after some landmines were found at two school premises in the area.

On Friday, the area commissioner, Gworit Kose, told Eye Radio that about seven anti-personnel landmines were spotted at Yafa primary and secondary schools.

The devices were discovered by the Mine Advisory Group, MAG and The Development Initiative-TDI.

“There is another four mines that were found by MAG group and also the other group here called TDI they found three mine anti-personnel and they were destroyed,” said Gworit.

“There is a mountain near that school; they also found a lot of mine there and that is why this is they come with machines to clear them.”

The operation manager of United Nations Mine Action Services, John Foran, confirmed the report.

He said they are currently in the area carrying out a survey in order to clear the schools’ surrounding.

“The team will look into the task and the details on Monday and we hope we will start on the same day,” added Mr Foran.

Anti-personnel landmines are explosive devices designed to injure or kill people.

They can lie dormant for years and even decades under, on, or near the ground until a person or animal triggers their detonating mechanism.