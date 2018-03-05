Ladu Gore threatens to dismiss officials misusing gov’t vehicles

The Minister of Housing and Physical Planning has threatened to dismiss the ministry staff who are allegedly misusing government vehicles.

Ladu Gore said over 20 vehicles that belong to the ministry were assigned to some officials over the years.

However, he said, the officials made them their own private vehicles.

“This situation escalated when the drivers were stopped from doing their functions. Those who were assigned these cars decided to drive themselves,” he said.

Out of the 20 vehicles, the minister said, 17 were retrieved, although ten were in “dead conditions”.

Some officials have also been doing business with the government vehicles, he added.

He said investigations are being done and those found misusing government property will be held to account.