Labor ministry wants work permit fee halved

The Ministry of Labor, Pubic Service and Human Resource Development says it has suggested the government to reduce work permit fee for foreign nationals by 50 percent.

In March 2017, the Ministry of Labor issued a circular, increasing the fees in three categories.

The highest fee was charged on consultants and managers which is 4,000 dollars; followed by professionals at 3,000 dollars; and technicians at 2,000 dollars each.

A skilled worker was required to pay 1,000 dollars; and 500 dollars for unskilled worker.

The labor ministry said the increase is aimed at generating additional revenues to fill the gap in the 2017/2018 national budget.

This move was criticized by the international community.

“We realized that it is causing a lot of alarm,” Gatkuoth told Eye Radio.

Some of them say increased fees levied on foreign humanitarian workers will hinder the relief effort in a manner that is inconsistent with the 2015 agreement.

“Now because of economic and political pressure we have presented a reduction of the work permit to 50 percent of every category,” he added.

In November last year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance said the adjusted rate for acquiring a work permit means that aid money will have to be diverted to fees.