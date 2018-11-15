UNESCO, Labor Ministry launch Labor Market Assessment

The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Labor Ministry have officially launched the Labor Market Assessment and Skills development in South Sudan.

This, according to the UNESCO Representative, Sardar Umar, is aimed at engaging the youth in productive activities that will help improve the economy.

“We are getting data and diagnostic analysis so that we can pinpoint what are the top priority areas that we have to invest,” he told a workshop in Juba on Wednesday.

Mr Umar noted that the current national budget for the ministry only allocated 1 % for vocational training, saying there is need to invest in this area in order to empower the young people.

“I think this sector really needs a strong push so that more resources are allocated [to train young people].”

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development, Baba Medan Konyi, said the initiative has come at the right time and will enable the youth to do business rather than follow politicians.

“This is the right time for us to support young people of South Sudan either in the labor market or in the other areas.”

According to the disputed 2008 census, the youth comprise 60% of the country’s population.