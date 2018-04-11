Labor Minister threatens to expel KCB boss

The Minister of Labor has threatened to expel from the country the boss of Kenya Commercial Bank should he choose to defy the order, directing him to reinstate over nearly 70 employees.

In January this year, 67 national staff held a strike demanding for pay rise and better working conditions.

But according to the order issued by the labor minister on Monday, the KCB management terminated their contracts without following the required procedures as spelled out in the labor law.

In response, KCB managing director Harun Kibogong told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the termination of the staff was not because of strike, but he laid them off due to the economic crisis which has affected the whole country.

Kibogong added that the bank was discussing the matter with the ministry.

“KCB must abide with the order I have given. Otherwise, we are going to take another action when they fail to do it. We have many actions including the expulsion of the KCB Manager,” said Minister Gatkuoth Gathoth.

The KCB manager had told Eye Radio that before the individual staffs’ contracts were ended, the bank had notified the Labor Ministry, a decision he says coincided with the strike in January.