Labor Day: Workers living ‘by God’s grace’

On the occasion of the International Labor Day, South Sudanese workers say they are not enjoying the fruits of their labor due to the current conflict and economic hardship.

Labor Day is observed annually on the 1st May to advocate for the rights of laborers across the world. Internationally, it is a public holiday.

Earlier this year, a report by the World Bank estimated that over half of the population of South Sudanese is living in absolute poverty.

It attributed this to the persistent conflict that it said has had devastating impact on the country’s economy.

According to those who spoke to Eye Radio, they are not benefiting from their work because what they earn does not encourage saving, given the abnormal inflation in the country.

“As a teacher I don’t even see any fruit of my work, because the inflation currently has affected us so much and it makes us not even to develop. We see work as another curse, because our main motive of joining work place is simply to get something to develop your family. But what we get is only to sustain our lives.”

“You know thing is not easy here in Juba, but, we are just managing by God’s grace -hoping that in the future our children will also benefit.”

“Although we struggle to help people, there is no way to get a drugs. It is very hard for those who are exporting and importing. So the condition is very bad, we need peace to facilitate everything.”