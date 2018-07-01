Kuol ordered SPLA forces to silence the gun

The defense minister has instructed the SPLA forces to silence the gun as the implementation of the permanent ceasefire agreement the parties signed this week enters into force by on Saturday.

This comes after President Slave Kiir issued a decree on Thursday, ordering all the organized forces to observe the Khartoum declaration.

The leader of the SPLA in Opposition, Dr. Riek Machar issued a similar order to his forces.

Addressing military generals at the SPLA headquarters- Bilpam, Kuol Mayang told them to only be on the defensive, but not to attack.

“Up to date 30th mid-night there must not be gunfire and that will be the beginning of ceasefire. If someone attacked you be on the defensive even if he shoots on you and he did not injure you don’t respond,” Kuol said.

Kuol said to end the suffering in the country the agreement must be implemented.

“It is our responsibility not the responsibility of any other country. The agreement is what we have made ourselves and so we must also implement this agreement because our people are suffering. Look to our money now where it has reached, and the life of the citizens and all of you,” he said.

The Khartoum agreement declares a permanent ceasefire and states that the parties shall “agree on all the ceasefire arrangements including disengagement, separation of forces in close proximity, withdrawal of allied troops.

The agreement also calls for the opening of humanitarian corridors and release of prisoners of war and political detainees”, all within 72 hours.