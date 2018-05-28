Kuol, Elia black-listed for sanctions

The UN Security Council is likely to impose sanctions on Defense Minister Kuol Manyang and Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro this week.

This comes after the United States issued a draft proposal to sanction six South Sudanese to the council.

The others who have been black-listed are former army chief Paul Malong, Minister of Information Michael Lueth, deputy SPLA chief of defense for logistics Malek Reuben and Koang Rambang, the governor of Bieh State.

The US has accused them of obstructing peace efforts and blocking humanitarian assistance to civilians.

Kuol is alleged to have supplied the Sudanese rebel group, SPLA-North, with arms which it in turn used to attack Pagak, leading to the expulsion of Opposition group there last year.

“Under Juk’s command, SPLA forces violated the agreement on cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and humanitarian access signed between government and rebels in 2017,” the draft read.

For Martin, he is accused of threatening journalists against critical coverage of the conflict in the country.

“Minister Lomoro threatened the press, obstructs humanitarian missions, and threatened to eliminate CTSAMM and….obstructs the activities of UNMISS.”

According to the Reuters news agency, Security Council diplomats are due to meet for negotiations on the draft on Tuesday and a vote is scheduled for Thursday.

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

The council sanctioned several senior South Sudanese officials on both sides of the conflict in 2015, but a U.S. bid to impose an arms embargo in December 2016 failed.

In 2016, the US imposed a travel ban and asset freeze on six officials from both the government and the opposition.

On the side of the government were General Marial Chaunuong, Gen Jok Riak, and Gen Santino Deng Wol.

For the opposition, the sanctions were imposed on General Peter Gatdet, General James Koang Chuol and General Gatwech Dual.

In 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Deputy Chief of Defense, Lieutenant General Malek Reuben Riak, General Paul Malong, and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.