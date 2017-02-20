Kubi residents in need of relief aid

Residents of Kubi, Lokiliri County of Jubek state, are in dire need of food and nonfood items, a religious leader has announced.

Bishop Paul Yugusuk of Episcopal Church of South Sudan and Sudan – Lomega Diocese, who visited the area on Sunday, said the residents lost food and properties during an army operation in the area.

“They don’t have a single food completely. I reported and I am still reporting that the food was looted,” Bishop Yugusuk Eye Radio.

The church has donated 50 bags to the residents numbering 6,000.

On the 14th of February, the SPLA soldiers conducted a search in the area in which 6 women were reportedly raped.

About 47 youth and chiefs were also arrested in the area, located approximately 40 kilometers south-east of Juba, along Juba-Nimule road.

An investigation into the allegations is underway.