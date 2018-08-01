Koryom FC beat Mundri FC

Koryom FC Bor progressed to the next round of the South Sudan Cup after beating Mundri FC in their second game of the tournament concluding the Group A in Juba.

A second half goal from striker Jooh Bolen on the 65 minute mark gave the Bor representatives a 1-0 and a 7-0 aggregate win over the Mundri team.

Koryom FC faces Nasir FC of Yei in the second round of the tournament on 3rd August after the Yei team progressed with 5-3 penalty shootout win of Malakia FC of Terekeka on Monday.

In Attendance was Philip Aguer, the Governor of Jonglei who appreciated the sponsors Dar Petroleum for supporting sports activities in the country.

“It’s very important when we see companies coming up to support sports in the country. Sport is the only way to bring our people together and thank you to the sponsors of the competition” Governor Aguer said.

He also congratulated Koryom FC upon their victory and urged them to put more efforts in the next game ahead of them.

“Let me say congratulation to you Koryom FC for the victory today but you need to work hard in your next game coming.”

On the other hand, he urged Mundri FC to forget they lost the game because anything can happen in football but asked them to put more efforts in their trainings.