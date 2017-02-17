Kodok: ICRC receives roughly 800 patients weekly

ICRC medical team operating at Kodok Hospital in Fashoda state has been receiving an average of 800 patients, including wounded people weekly due to “upsurge of violence”, the humanitarian group has announced.

There have been reports of renewed fighting between the army and opposition forces loyal to Gen Johnson Olony in the northern part of the country, particularly in Malakal and Wau Shilluk (in the neighboring Central Upper Nile State).

At least 20,000 thousand civilians have been displaced. Besides, 33,000 people are under the protection of UNMISS in Malakal.

Since the clashes started last month, no casualties have been reported.

In a telephone interview on Friday, the head of ICRC delegation in Kodok, Jean Nicholas, told Eye Radio that the injured were being brought from different locations where fighting has been taking place.

“The hospital receives, on average, about 800 consultations a week,” Mr Nicholas stated.

Mr. Nicholas said their medical staffs working at the health facility have been overwhelmed by the increasing number of patients.

“We had to transfer some of the patients to the other [ICRC-] supported hospitals in Maiwut,” he added.

Mr Nicholas did not specify whether the wounded are soldiers or civilians.

He revealed that ICRC, in collaboration with the South Sudan Red Cross, are working together to respond to the needs of the people affected by the conflict.

Related stories:

Malakal area: Lack of info about 20,000 IDPs a ‘real problem’ – Shearer

Wau Shilluk: Fighting cuts off medical aid

IOM suspends its activities in Wau Shilluk

SPLA reacts to Wau Shilluk access restriction claims