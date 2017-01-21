King Mohammad’s visit postponed, again

The visit of the King of Morocco to Juba has been postponed indefinitely.

King Mohammad VI was expected to arrive in Juba today for bilateral talks with President Salva Kiir. The visit had initially been slated for Friday, January 20.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreigner Affairs, Amb Mawien Makol, told Eye Radio this morning that the reason for the postponement of the visit was due to a “busy schedule”.

Ambassador Mawien says a new schedule for the King’s visit will be arranged possibly next month.