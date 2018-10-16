At least six killed in road ambushes in greater Lakes  

At least six people have reportedly been killed in three different incidents in the greater Lakes over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Saturday when a Toyota Land Cruiser pick-up carrying passengers fell into an ambush in Aluak-luak area, leaving two people dead.

“On Saturday morning at 6:30 they [travelers] started their journey toward Rumbek, but shortly after just leaving ALuak-luak, a few kilometers they were attacked by a group of armed men and in that attack two people were killed instantly”, the state minister of information, Taban Abel confirmed to Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The second incident, Mr Abel said, took place on Sunday in Eastern Bahr el Naam County in Western Lake in which three people were killed.

“On Sunday by 12:00 or 12:30 pm another incident also occurred in Nyier Aduel in Eastern Bhar Naam County of Western Lakes where three people were killed instantly.’

On the same day, another person was killed on his way from Yirol to Aluak-luak, bringing the total number to six.

“Then yesterday again at 2:00 pm a person who was going from Yirol on a boda-boda from Yirol to Aluak-luak and he was carrying another person who was also shot dead.”

Two of the victims were university students.

Taban Abel believed that the incidents were related to revenge attack…

Mr. Abel said some suspects were arrested and he appealed to his Western Lakes counterpart to calm people, at the time of the search for the perpetrators.