Six killed in road ambush near Juba, says commissioner

The Commissioner of Mangalla County says at least six people have been killed and twelve injured in an ambush on Juba-Pibor road.

Ilario Paul told Eye Radio this morning that a convoy heading to Pibor came under attack by unknown gunmen yesterday, about two kilometers from Juba.

Mr. Paul said two of the deceased died on spot and the other four succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

He described what happened…

“The incident happened yesterday around 2pm. There was a convoy heading to Pibor, but when they reached Mapaw, they felt into an ambush. In the ambush, people were injured. Three died. It later came to be six people killed. Two died where the incident happened, but the four died in hospital. The criminals actually targeted the car of the civilians. The cars were loaded. They were other people jumping out of the cars and some got broken.”

The commissioner said there were security escorts, who fired back.