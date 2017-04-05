Seven killed in Mapel attack

The commissioner of Kuajina County in Wau State says seven people have been killed in a clash between the SPLA and an anti-government group in Mapel on Tuesday evening.

Thajuok Ochur told Eye Radio on Wednesday that gunmen also attacked Alour village in Kuajina County.

“Five people have been killed from the side of the government and two from rebels’ side. The [attackers] were expelled and the army is patrolling the area to allow the citizens to return,” said Ochur.

When contacted, the deputy spokesman of the SPLA told Eye Radio that an official statement would be issued about the incident.