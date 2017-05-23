Four killed in Juba – Yei road attack

The Commissioner of Lainya County says four people were killed along the Juba – Yei road over the weekend.

Eresto Taban says the attackers targeted a number of vehicles around Mile 55, Mile 58 and Loka areas.

He says a Ugandan national was among those killed in the road incident.

Commissioner Taban says three people were also wounded in the attack.

“Some vehicles were attacked, and the attackers ran away after they destroyed the vehicles. I stopped the cars in Lainya. But from yesterday and today, the situation in Loka is calm,” he says.

Mr. Taban said foreigners were among those killed.

“In Mile 55 there were also some incidents; a vehicle carrying teak to Juba was attacked between Mile 55 and Mile 58. The driver and three others were killed, and three were wounded. Yesterday, we brought the bodies to Lainya for burial, and today the Ugandan national was taken to Juba so that the body is transported to Uganda. However, from yesterday to today, the road is open and vehicles are traveling along this road,” he adds.

Mr. Taban said the attackers looted properties of the travelers and escaped into the bushes.

Yei River State governor, David Lokonga also confirmed the incident. He said troops have been deployed to patrol the road.