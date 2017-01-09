Two killed along Juba-Nimule road

Two people have been killed by unknown gunmen along the Juba – Nimule road , the Commissioner of Lokiliri County in Jubek state says.

George Lado Wani says the deceased were shot dead yesterday, some ten kilometers away from Aru junction.

Mr Lado told Eye Radio that the two were travelling from Magwi in Imatong State, to Juba.

“Some people were traveling along the road using vehicle which was carrying food commodities but the car got stuck, then the driver went to side of Aru Junction.

“On his way, he was picked up by a Boda Boda rider. As they were moving along the road, some group of unknown gunmen stopped and took them to bushes and then shot them there.

Mr. Lado said the body of one person was brought to Juba Teaching Hospital and the other was taken to Magwi for burial.