One killed, four wounded on Juba – Nimule road

At least one person has been killed and other four were injured in an ambush along the Juba-Nimule road, the Commissioner of Pageri County has said.

Emilio Igga says a passenger vehicle carrying five people on broad was ambushed by unidentified gunmen at Loa – village this morning.

Mr. Emilio says the attackers, whose motive has not been established, managed to escape and are being pursued.

He told Eye Radio that the wounded people were brought to Juba for treatment.

“What happened was that there was a Noha car that left Nimule going to Juba fell into ambushed between Kashwa and Lawa, so one person died instantly four people sustained injuries that what happened this morning around 8:00. Three of them are already taken to Juba one is still in Nimule hospital,” Emilio said.

Mr. Emilio has urged the road users to use the convoy that is being escorted by security personnel.

The Spokesperson of the National Police Service, Brigadier General Daniel has confirmed the ambush.

“This morning also we had an incident on Juba – Nimule road a mini-bus was coming from Nimule leaving behind the escort and as a result it felt in ambush whereby three people were injured and one killed and our forces from Nimule came and took the injured to Nimule hospital this is what happened this morning, but the road is functioning because the escort was behind and those from Juba they went also up to Nimule safely,” Brig. Gen. Justin.

Brigadier General Justin also urged the public not to travel on without security escorts.

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media currently indicates that the deceased is a South Sudanese musician, Mabor Abud Mathiang, widely known as ‘Emma 47.’

Emma 47 won the First Eye Radio Music Awards in 2014, in the category of the “Most Promising Artist” of the Year.