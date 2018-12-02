Four killed and 17 injured in clan fighting, Eastern Lakes

At least four people were killed and 17 others injured in an intra-clan fighting in Eastern Lakes, according to the State Minister of Information, Taban Abel.

Mr Abel said the fighting erupted between Kwac-thiin and Kwac-diit sections in Nyang County over the weekend.

Mr Abel said the groups are claiming ownership of a grazing area. “When these people of Kwacdiit heard that the people of Kwac -thiin settled in that area[…], an attack was immediately launched and fighting started between the two sections.”

He said sticks and guns were used during the clash resulting to the casualties: “Those four were killed with guns.”

Mr Abel said that the security forces in the area intervened and separated the conflicting parties .

The forces, according to him, also managed to arrest some of those involved and a search to apprehend others, is ongoing.