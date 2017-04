Governor Lobong Lojore calls the scheduled visit of President Salva Kiir to his state “a golden opportunity that comes once in a life time.”

The President is expected in Kapoeta on Thursday. An advance team, according to the Presidential Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny, is already in Kapoeta town.

In an interview with TRC’s reporter, Jino Wilson Vinansio, Lobong speaks about the challenges he has been raising to the President and urges his people to turn up in welcoming the President.