Kiir’s office rejects a biography of the President

The Office the President has rejected a biography of President Salva Kiir that is trending on the social media.

The 1,302-word profile was written and posted on Friday by a journalist the Office of the President describes as a freelancer named Larco Lomayat.

The profile is said to have “some contradictions that are Lomoyat’s own omissions”.

The presidential spokesman, Mr Ateny Wek Ateny, says he was not authorized to write and published the biography.

“It has not been agreed by the office of the president. It’s just a mere opinion,” Ateny told Eye Radio on Saturday.

Mr Larco Lomayat is yet to comment on the matter.