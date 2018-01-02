Presidency denies report on gov’t position in next RF

The Office of President has refuted media reports that President Salva Kiir reportedly said that the government will not accept views from other stakeholders during the next revitalization forum.

One news website said the President allegedly told a group of elders that his government would not accept foreign influence on the revitalization forum.

It went on to further claim that Kiir told the government delegation not to be open to the idea of peace from outside, but to engage in talks with a clear position of how to achieve peace from within.

The media report is “completely fake, and is not true,” said Ateny Wek Ateny, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President.

“The President did not talk about that,” he stressed

The Transitional Government is expected to meet other political parties and other estranged groups for the second round of the revitalization talks in Addis Ababa next month.

Last month, the parties signed the cessation of hostilities agreement, agreed to protect civilians and allow unhindered movement of humanitarian assistance.