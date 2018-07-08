Kiir’s Indepedence Day message: Security is ‘greatly improving’

President Salva Kiir says the security situation is greatly improving across the country.

In a written statement read by the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai on Sunday, Kiir said this is because the opposition and government forces have begun observing the ceasefire.

President Kiir, who is still in Kampala on a peace mission, is passing his message to the citizens ahead of the country’s 7th independence anniversary on Monday.

He says the government is working hard to restore peace and stability in order to enable the return of IDPs and those in refugee camps as soon as possible.

The First Vice President read the statement to journalists on Sunday.

“This speech by his Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of our independence. I congratulate you all, am also pleased to report that the armed groups across the country are largely observing the ceasefire and in compliance to the cessation of hostilities agreement which all parties to the conflict recommitted themselves to recently in Khartoum. Fellow citizens having spoken about our effort to find a lasting solution to the conflict in our country, allow me also to report to you that the security situation is greatly improving in many places across the country. We are working very hard to improve the security situation in the country so that our citizens who have taken refuge in the neighboring countries and in the diaspora could come back home.”

On Friday, the government announced there will be no official celebrations of the 7th independence anniversary day due to what it says the county is facing economic hardship.