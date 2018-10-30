Kiir’s counterparts-Omar and Museveni to attend peace celebration

Presidents of Uganda, Sudan and prime minister of Egypt will attend the peace celebration tomorrow, the Presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny has confirmed.

“His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda will be attending and his advance team has already arrived. And also his Excellency Filed-Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir of Sudan who is one of grantors of this agreement.”

“Egypt government will be represented by Prime Minister of Egypt,” he added.

Mr. Ateny said that they expect other heads of state to confirm their participation later in the day.

“It is also likely that some heads of state that were invited would be able to confirm to us today at which level their government would be represented.”

According to Ateny Wek Ateny, leaders of opposition who are in Sudan are expected to participate in the celebration.

The national peace celebration is meant to celebrate the revitalized peace agreement which was signed last month in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa.

The peace accord is expected to end the 5-year conflict which has reportedly cost nearly 40,000 lives and displaced millions.