Kiir warns police against taking bribes

President Salva Kiir has warned the new police graduates against taking bribes from motorists.

He says those who take money from citizens illegally are contributing to corruption in the country.

His remarks come after several complaints by members of the public and civil society activists that police officers are harassing and extorting money from them.

In January, the governor of Imatong State also accused the police of erecting illegal checkpoints along the Juba-Nimule highway.

These roadblocks, according to Tobiolo Alberio, are used to extort money from travelers and motorists along the highway.

“Being a law enforcement agent, don’t let yourself be seen giving your hands to anybody who is driving a vehicle; a foreigner or a national,” President Kiir said during the 21st graduation of police officers at the Juba Stadium.

“Don’t give your hands so that they put ‘kitu kidogo’ on your hands. That is joining the corrupt elements.”

President Salva Kiir also called upon the police to report anyone who gives them bribes and they will be rewarded.

“If someone give you something, report that person so that we come and punish him and you will also receive your reward just like the two police who are now promoted.”

More than 300 police cadets, including 99 females, were commissioned into the national police service on Thursday.

They had undertaken a 3-year course at the Rajaf Police Academy.