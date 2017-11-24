Kiir warns foreign ministry against favoritism

President Salva Kiir has warned the ministry of foreign affairs against employing only sons and daughters of ministers.

Since the independence in 2011, the ministry has never announced job vacancies to the general public, according to FM official who requested anonymity.

He said the recruitment is done through “backdoor deals”.

President Kiir, who was speaking during the inauguration of the new conference facility for the ministry in Juba Friday, said the ministry must open the job opportunities to all qualified South Sudanese.

“To the ministry, any recruitment to the ministry must be opened to the public to provide opportunities to all qualified South Sudanese,” the President stated.

“This thing should not be done under the table so that only sons and daughters of the ministers get the opportunity to be employed.”

“Manageable” ministry

Meanwhile, President Kiir has directed the ministry of foreign affairs to cut down on the number of foreign missions.

President Kiir says reducing the diplomatic mission is due to the financial crises facing the country.

“I direct the leadership of the ministry to reduce the number of diplomats as per the cabinet resolution to a manageable seize, considering our financial situation.”

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, there are over 1,000 employees both at home and abroad.

The new conference facility was built by Chinese government through China Aid.

It was handed over officially this morning by the Chinese ambassador to South Sudan.