Kiir vows not to house ex-renegades anymore

President Salva Kiir says he will no longer accept self-imposed ranks that are not acquired through the normal military procedures.

For years, Kiir says, he has been accommodating ex-renegades who return to the army with propped up military ranks at the expense of soldiers who spend years waiting for a chance to get promoted.

In 2006, President Kiir agreed to promote soldiers who served under Paulino Matip Nhial as part of the Juba Declaration, whereby his soldiers were integrated into the SPLA.

He has been accused of accommodating self-acquired ranks from other officers.

Between 2011 and 2013, President Kiir incorporated several rebel groups into the SPLA, and promoted their leaders, namely: Johnson Olony and four others as major-Generals, Bapiny Monytuil as a Lieutenant General, Gabriel Tanginye as a Major General, Thomas Mabor Dhuol as a Brigadier General, and Gatwec Joak as a Colonel.

He also promoted David Yau Yau from a civilian to a General. Kiir later appointed six others as Brigadier Generals.

“They come putting on the ranks that they want and then we come and leave them with them,” Kiir said.

“The loyal ones who started with us as foot soldiers until they are now lieutenants and captains. When are we going to raise them up?”

According to media reports, the move drew widespread opposition from within the military and the general public, with some arguing that such appointments encourage rebellion.

President Kiir, for his part, believes such promotions have also disregarded the promotion of long-serving, non-commissioned officers and young officers who have demonstrated ability.

Speaking to mourners at the late James Ajongo’s body state viewing at the Dr. John Garang Memorial Park yesterday, he said that hardworking and ordinary soldiers have been neglected despite their perseverance to serve within the SPLA.

“They went and stayed there, stranded. They will not move because they have no capacity to increase their ranks with competition,” he continued.

“Unless we [apologize] and then promote them so that they reach where they want to go.”

According to the SPLA, it takes 3 to 4 years for officers with the ranks of lieutenants and captains and about six to eight years for Major and Lieutenant-Colonels to move to another rank.

Some analysts have often questioned whether the army is serious about security sector reform – if it continues to promote individuals based on their preferred ranks.

Now Kiir says he won’t endorse any other promotion that’s not within the official military structure.

He stated:

“We will not continue with such an arrangement. If there are people who are deceiving themselves that let us now promote ourselves, and that they would come and they would be left with their ranks – no. enough is enough. I will say ‘no’.”

According to the conventional system, junior and non-commissioned officers move faster in ranks compared to senior officers.

Individuals are considered for promotion based on time in service, and time served in that rank.

In 2013, President Salva Kiir laid off several SPLA generals.

Observers say ranks within the SPLA are seen as source of money instead of the value of service to the country.