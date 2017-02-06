Kiir visits Yei

President Salva Kiir arrived in Yei this morning for celebration of the 100 years of existence of the Episcopal Church of Sudan and South Sudan.

The church was established in the area by missionaries in 1917. President Kiir is reportedly using the occasion to try and restore peace in the troubled state.

He is accompanied by senior government officials, including Defense Minister Kuol Manyang, Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr Martin Elia, Information Minister Michael Makuei, and SPLA Chief of General Staff Paul Malong.

Some church officials, who spoke at the opening of the occasion, said they hoped the visit would restore confidence about security and peace in the area.

Yei has been plagued by insecurity which reportedly followed a gun battle between forces of the former First Vice President, Dr Riek Machar, and the army in Juba in July 2016.

The series of clashes between the army and various anti-Juba groups have led to displacement of tens of thousands of civilians from Yei River State in general, according to the UN and humanitarian groups.