Kiir to visit Yei – Makuei

The President Salva Kiir is expected to visit Yei River State next month, the National Minister of Information says.

Michael Makuei says President Kiir confirmed to the Council of Ministers during a meeting

yesterday his readiness to visit Yei. But the exact date for the visit is not yet fixed.

The President made the confirmation following a report presented by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on his recent visit to the area.

“The people of Yei and especially the churches had invited President Salva to visit them in February. And His Excellency the President has accepted to visit Yei,” Makuei told journalists on Friday.

He said during his visit, the president will also attend the celebrations of the Epifocal Church of Sudan and South Sudan [ECS] “in a date to be determined.”

Makuei said Church leaders in Yei River State had requested Taban Deng during his visit to extend an invitation to President Kiir to visit Yei.

He also said during the meeting, the Council of Ministers urged church leaders in Yei River State to help in promoting peace in the area.