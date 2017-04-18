Kiir to visit Kapoeta on Thursday

The Presidential Press Secretary says President Salva Kiir is expected to visit Kapoeta state this week.

Ateny Wek Ateny says the visit is part of presidential tours to states.

Mr Ateny told Eye Radio that this will be the President’s first visit to Kapoeta since the crisis began in 2013.

“This is part of Presidential visits to states in which he under took one to Yei in January. Now is the turn for Kapoeta and later on he will be visiting other states,” Mr Ateny said this morning.

“So this is part of presidential tour in South Sudan since the crisis of 2013. The President has not been to states. So he has decided to be visiting all the states in South Sudan,” he said.

Governor of Kapoeta State says the visit is to show solidarity with people who are affected by drought and hunger in the area.

Mr Lobong says almost all the people in the state are in dire need of food assistance due to the hunger.

Early this year, Mr Lobong said two women starved to death while trekking from Kapoeta East to Uganda in search for food.

Governor Lobong told Eye Radio this morning that President Kiir will share his government policies and steps in addressing the hunger in area.

“We are expecting the President to visit this state. This has been a long plan since last year and we hope properly it will materialize now in two days to come,” Mr Lobong said.

“The President is visiting the state to give his solidarity with the people who are now facing drought and hunger and encourage them and share with them the policies and steps that been taken by the government to address the problem and people are very much happy and prepared,” he added.

According to Mr. Ateny Wek, an advance team left Juba yesterday and is already in Kapoeta ahead of the President.