Kiir urges citizens to work for peace

President Salva Kiir has urged the people of South Sudan to reconcile and work for lasting peace in the country as they celebrate Christmas.

He made the appeal while delivering his Christmas message on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Christmas Eve.

President Kiir said his government is committed to peace in accordance with the national dialogue for peace and reconciliation, which he initiated two weeks ago.

“We should work together for peace not just because God has commanded us, but because we also know deep in our hearts that our happiness and good life depend on it,” President Kiir said.

He also condemned the killing of innocent civilians in their villages and ambushes on travelers on highways, saying there is no justification for such heinous crimes.

“It is no longer justifiable to continue to kill innocent citizens in their villages, we can no longer stand the ambushes on highways against innocent travelers,” he stressed.

President Kiir also said he feels the pains the people of South Sudan endure due to economic hardship:

“Fellow citizens, I fully understand your suffering, both as a result of the conflict, but also from the economic slowdown and the depreciating of South Sudanese pounds. I personally suffer with you because your condition is a source of great anxiety and distress for me and for the government, and we have tried our best to arrest this situation.

“This is why it is urgent to bring all violent conflicts to an end this coming year so as to give us the room for fix the economy.”

President Kiir said the government wants to give an opportunity to the people to earn a livelihood and sustaining income and to find work for many citizens.