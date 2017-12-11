Kiir urged to declare state of emergency in W. Lakes

A member of parliament representing Western Lakes in the national legislative assembly has reiterated calls for President to declare a state of emergency in the conflict-affected state.

Last week, over a hundred people were reportedly killed in a series of clashes among youth in Chueichok, Mayom and Apet areas.

Several houses were also burnt to the ground.

Hon Dharuai Mabor Teny said they had made their request for a declaration of a State of emergency but there’s been no response from the presidency.

“I am urging the President of the Republic of South Sudan to have an immediate response to our letter presented to him by the members of the national assembly of Western Lakes,” he said.

“So we urge the President to immediately, this Monday, do something so that the lives of our people are helped.”

On Monday, the state information minister, Bol Machok, said calm had returned to parts of the state which experienced the deadly communal violence, after security forces were deployed last Friday.