Kiir travels to Kampala for E.A heads of state summit

President Salva Kiir traveled on Wednesday to Kampala, Uganda, to attend the 19th ordinary summit of the East Africa heads of state slated for Thursday.

The two-day summit is under the theme: “Enhancing Socio-Economic Development for deeper Integration of the Community.”

Heads of State are expected to discuss Infrastructure and health financing and development in the region.

The summit is the “first of its kind” President Kiir will attend as head of state since South Sudan joined the regional bloc, according to Ateny Wek Ateny, the presidential spokesperson.

South Sudan joined East Africa community in April 2016, as the 6th member state of the regional economic bloc.