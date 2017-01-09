Kiir travels to Cairo to discuss relations

President Salva Kiir left Juba this morning for Cairo to discuss bilateral relations with Egyptian authorities, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is the President’s second state visit to the North African Country.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Mawen Makol, told Eye Radio that the President visiting “on an invitation sent to the government of the Republic of South Sudan, to go and discuss bilateral issues with the Egyptian authorities and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.”

Mr Mawen says the visit will last for two days.

President Salva Kiir first visited Cairo in 2014, for similar reasons of bilateral talks with his counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Officials said they discussed mainly trade and investment in agriculture, health, electricity, and education