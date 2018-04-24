Kiir won’t step down

President Salva Kiir has said he will not step down.

The President made the remarks during the state event to pay the last respect for the fallen SPLA boss, General James Ajong’o Mawut – who passed away last Friday after a short illness in Cairo, Egypt.

Opposition groups at the peace talks have demanded that President Kiir be excluded from the next transitional government.

President described the demand as “unreasonable”.

“They think that I’m the obstacle to peace and if I am removed after signing the agreement, then there will be no problem. They want me to sign the agreement and then step down immediately,” said Kiir.

“What is my incentive in bringing peace, if it is peace that I will bring and then I step aside? Nobody can do it. Bashir did not do it when we were fighting with him.”

Speaking about General Ajong’o’s successor, the President said the Creator will guide him in choosing the next SPLA chief of defense forces.

“What he has laid down in the transformation of the SPLA cannot be done by him because somebody who has higher authority than us terminated his life and took him,” Kiir added.

“We will ask that authority again to show us another person who will do this job that Ajong’o did not finish.”

The body of General Ajong’o is expected to be flown to Aweil, his birthplace, for burial.