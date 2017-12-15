Kiir makes changes in SPLA top leadership

President Salva Kiir made numerous changes in the army’s top leadership on Thursday evening.

He relieved Lt Gen. Malek Ruben, the assistant of defense forces, inspector general, and Lt Gen. Dr. Malual Ayom, the assistant chief of defense forces for operation, training and intelligence.

President Kiir also dismissed Lt Gen. Mangar Bong Aluong, the assistance chief of defense forces for administration, personnel and finance and Lt Gen. Charles lam Chol, the commander of the air force and defense forces.

In the decree, President Kiir also appointed other officials to the four positions.

Lt Gen Gabriel Jok Riak was appointed deputy chief of defense force, inspector general.

Lt Gen Marial Chanuong was relieved as commander of ground forces and appointed as and appointed Assistant Chief of Defense Forces for Operations, Training and Inelegance

Lt Gen. Johnson Juma was relieved as deputy commander of Ground Forces and appointed as Assistant Chief of Defense Forces for Administration, Personnel and Finance

Lt Gen. James Kong Kong was appointed as commander of Air Force and Lt Gen. Charles Dut Akol Akol appointed as Assistant Chief of Defense Forces for Logistics and Procurement

Lt Gen. Santino Deng Wol was appointed as Commander of Ground Forces after he was promoted from the rank of a Major General and relieved as the commander of the SPLA third infantry division

Maj Gen Charles Dut was also promoted to the rank of Lt. General.